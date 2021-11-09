Spain investigates emergency landing, suspects migrant ploy

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish court has ordered 12 men to be held without bail on suspicion they faked a medical emergency to make a plane land in Mallorca so they could try to enter Europe illegally. The court also alleges the group menaced the flight crew. Authorities are investigating events surrounding the unscheduled landing in Spain due to a medical emergency on an Air Arabia flight traveling to Istanbul from Casablanca, Morocco. Investigators are looking into whether the Friday night incident was staged as part of a conspiracy among the men who were arrested. The court didn’t give their nationalities.