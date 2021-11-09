Testimony: Ahmaud Arbery slaying defendant changed his story
By RUSS BYNUM
Associated Press
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The man who initiated the chase that ended in Ahmaud Arbery’s death rapidly changed his story to police on why he suspected Arbery was a criminal. A patrol officer who interviewed Greg McMichael at the scene of the February 2020 shooting told a jury Tuesday that McMichael at first told him Arbery had been caught on video “breaking in all these houses out here.” Later he said Arbery had been recorded entering a single home still under construction a few times. McMichael and his adult son, Travis McMichael, armed themselves and chased Arbery in a pickup truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood. Neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan joined them and took cellphone video of Arbery being shot. All three men are charged with murder.
