US VP Harris arrives in Paris for 4-day fence-mending trip

PARIS (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has landed in Paris at the start of a four-day visit and charm offensive aimed at shoring up the U.S. relationship with France, America’s oldest ally. Washington’s relations with Paris hit a historic low this year after a U.S.-British submarine deal with Australia scuttled a French deal to sell subs to the Australian navy. Late last month, President Joe Biden told French President Emmanuel Macron the U.S. had been “clumsy” in its handling of the U.S.-British submarine deal with Australia. Harris is scheduled to tour the renowned Institut Pasteur on Tuesday to meet with American and French scientists working on COVID-19 preparedness worldwide.