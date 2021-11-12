Cyprus police to probe how docked migrant boat slipped away

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus police have suspended one officer and 11 constables after launching an investigation into how a boat loaded with migrants gave them the slip and set sail again after docking at a local harbor. Police said in a statement Friday that the boat carrying 61 people was intercepted early Wednesday off the Mediterranean island’s southern coast and was escorted to port in the resort town of Paphos. The boat had initially set sail from Tripoli, Lebanon, and was headed to Italy, but had to make a stop in Cyprus due to bad weather. It resumed its journey westward Thursday evening without apparently anyone noticing.