Man who went to space with Shatner dies in plane crash
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — State police say a man who traveled to space with William Shatner last month was killed along with another person when a small plane crashed in northern New Jersey. Glen de Vries, of New York City, and Thomas Fischer, of Hopatcong, were aboard the single-engine Cessna 172 that went down Thursday in a wooded area. De Vries founded the tech company Medidata Solutions and was a trustee at Carnegie Mellon University. He traveled Oct. 13 aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft and spent more than 10 minutes in space after launching along with Shatner and others.
