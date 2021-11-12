Psaki resumes White House briefings after COVID diagnosis

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki has resumed daily press briefings after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late October. She returned to the briefing room on Friday after observing a 10-day quarantine period and testing negative for COVID-19. She had skipped traveling to Europe with the president after members of her family tested positive. She later was diagnosed with the disease. Psaki said it was “great to be back” but that she hates high-heeled shoes and missed wearing her slippers. Deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre traveled with the president and conducted press briefings during Psaki’s absence.