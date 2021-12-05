Dole mastered the caustic wisecrack, often against himself

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole’s frequent scowl concealed a dry, often caustic wit. He singed political rivals with it — but didn’t spare himself. The Senate veteran and former Republican presidential candidate died Sunday at age 98. Wisecracks came with Dole’s territory. After a poor showing in the 1980 Republican presidential primary in New Hampshire, Dole said, “I went home and slept like a baby. Every two hours I woke up and cried.” Dole drew heat for saying in a 1976 vice presidential debate that all the wars of the 20th century were “Democrat wars.” He came to regret that remark, saying, “I was supposed to go for the jugular. And I did — my own.”