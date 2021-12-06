2021’s notable moments on TV: Capitol riot, ‘Rust,’ Shatner

By LYNN ELBER and DAVID BAUDER

Associated Press

Many of 2021’s most notable moments were captured by TV, shaping and upending our expectations. The year starts with what should have been a routine event: Congress’ certification of the presidential electoral vote. Instead, an angry crowd stormed the Capitol to stop it. The violence was recorded on countless cameras. TV viewers also saw the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan and a conviction in the death of George Floyd. They saw images of a New Mexico movie set where a fatal shooting involving Alec Baldwin took place and got a glimpse of royal life through Oprah Winfrey’s interview of Harry and Meghan. And after a procession of would-be “Jeopardy!” hosts, viewers saw the winner’s quick exit.