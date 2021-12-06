Afghan museum reopens with Taliban security — and visitors

By ELENA BECATOROS

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The National Museum of Afghanistan is open once again and the Taliban, whose members once smashed their way through the facility, now appear to be among its most enthusiastic visitors. The museum, which hosts artifacts from the Paleolithic period to the 20th century, reopened just over a week ago for the first time since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August. Its director and staff have so far been allowed to continue in their positions, although they, like many of Afghanistan’s civil servants, haven’t received salaries since August. Only the security guards have changed, replaced by Taliban. Power cuts are frequent, leaving many of the exhibition rooms in darkness.