For food lovers, stocking stuffers begin in the kitchen

By KATIE WORKMAN

Associated Press

Looking for that perfect little thinking-of-you gift for people who made your life better this year? Great stocking stuffers begin in the kitchen. AP food writer Katie Workman has a range of suggestions from specialty or nostalgic chocolate bars to infused maple syrups to a cheery new kitchen utensil. Perhaps some mulling spices, or a new set of measuring cups and spoons? You might roll and tie up some pretty cloth napkins. Or for the eco-friendly cook in your life, you could gift a little collection of reusable, washable bowl and dish covers, or a reusable, extendable straw set, complete with cleaner and carrying case.