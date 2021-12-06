Smollett trial to resume with defense possibly calling him

By DON BABWIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — The big question when Jussie Smollett’s trial resumes will be whether the actor will tell his side of the story. Two brothers spent hours telling a jury last week how Smollett paid them to carry out a fake racist and anti-gay attack on himself in downtown Chicago. The defense began calling witnesses Thursday and the trial resumes Monday. Attorneys rarely announce whether their clients will take the stand before they actually call them to testify, and Smollett’s attorneys have not made their plans public. Smollett, who is gay and Black, is charged with six counts of felony disorderly conduct for making what prosecutors say was a false police report about the alleged attack.