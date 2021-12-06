Syria says Israeli warplanes attacked Latakia port

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s military says Israeli warplanes fired missiles on the port of the coastal city of Latakia causing fire without inflicting any human losses. Syria’s state media quoted an unnamed military official as saying that several missiles struck the containers area in the port early Tuesday setting some of them on fire. The official gave no further details. Israel has staged hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. Some strikes in the past had targeted the main airport in the capital Damascus.