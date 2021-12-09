Fire at Tunisian Islamist party HQ leaves 1 dead, 18 injured

By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA and FRANCESCA EBEL

Associated Press

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A fire at Tunisia’s largest Islamist party’s headquarters in the capital Tunis Thursday killed one person and injured eighteen, authorities and the party said. The latter included a former prime minister who was hurt jumping out of a window. In a statement, the Ennahdha movement said party activist Sami Sifi, 51, died and flames and smoke rising to the building’s upper floors injured several staff members and politicians. Tunisia’s Interior Ministry said 18 people had been injured in Thursday’s fire, most of whom were treated for respiratory problems. Videos on social media showed a thick column of white smoke rising from the building, as occupants tried to jump out of the windows to escape the flames.