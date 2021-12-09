UN chief: Climate change aggravates conflict and terrorism

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says climate change is “an aggravating factor” for instability, conflict and terrorism. He said the regions that are most vulnerable to climate change “also suffer from insecurity, poverty, weak governance and the scourge of terrorism.” Guterres told a U.N. Security Council meeting Thursday on the link between climate change, conflict and terrorism that when climate disruptions hinder the ability of government institutions to provide public services, “it fuels grievances and mistrust towards authorities.” He urged collective action to address the root causes of insecurity, stressing that “conflicts and terrorism do not take place in a vacuum.”