Judge declines to toss suits challenging Georgia voting law

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge has rejected motions to dismiss eight lawsuits that challenge Georgia’s sweeping new election law. Democrats, voting rights groups and other critics say the law disproportionately disenfranchises people of color. State officials reject that criticism, saying Georgia’s election laws are reasonable, don’t discriminate and are in line with election laws around the country. State officials and Republican groups that joined the suits as defendants filed motions to dismiss. But U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee rejecting those motions on Thursday in all eight cases, allowing the cases to move forward.