​Fox stars tried to get Trump to act on Jan. 6, texts show

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The revelation that Fox News Channel personalities sent text messages to the White House during the Jan. 6 insurrection is another example of how the network’s stars sought to influence then-President Donald Trump instead of simply reporting or commenting on him. Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Brian Kilmeade all texted Mark Meadows during the insurrection offering advice on what the president should do. Fox has always tried to distinguish between “news” and “opinion” programming, even though those lines are often nonexistent and many viewers don’t make the same distinctions. The network considers Hannity, Ingraham and Kilmeade hosts of opinion shows.