French military leaves Timbuktu, Mali, after nearly 9 years

By BABA AHMED

Associated Press

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The French military says that its forces have left the northern Malian city of Timbuktu. The move is a part of a troop drawdown in the Sahel region of Africa, where France was once the colonial power. The departure from Timbuktu late Tuesday comes nearly nine years after French forces led a military intervention to drive Islamic extremists from power. Some residents fear that the French departure will now pave the way for those militants to return. However, the French military says there are nearly 2,200 U.N. peacekeepers there as well as a strong Malian army presence.