Libya’s election faces uncertainty amid towering challenges

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Libya is scheduled to hold elections in just over a week, on Dec. 24, a long-awaited vote that is the lynchpin of efforts to bring peace after a decade of civil war. But calls are mounting for a delay, amid warnings that an election now could only spark a new explosion of violence. The country remains bitterly divided between east and west, with multiple militias that are likely to reject any election victory by a rival. The candidacies of a controversial general and a son of slain dictator Moammar Gadhafi only make the election even more volatile.