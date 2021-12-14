Testimony: Potter extensively trained on proper Taser use

By AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors nearing the end of their case against a suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in Daunte Wright’s death drew on testimony from her former colleagues to portray an officer whose intended use of a Taser would have violated department policy despite extensive training. Brooklyn Center Police Commander Garett Flesland testified Tuesday that Kim Potter, who resigned two days after she shot Wright, should have been familiar with policies even as they evolved during her 26-year career and that she repeatedly signed documents acknowledging the rules. The testimony came during the second week of Potter’s manslaughter trial. The defense has called the shooting a horrific mistake. Prosecutors have said Potter was experienced and trained to know better.