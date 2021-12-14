Tornado victims include former Kentucky school administrator

By DYLAN LOVAN and RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

A Kentucky woman who worked her way up from school bus driver to become an administrator and school board member is among dozens of victims killed by tornadoes that ripped through five states in the Midwest and South. Sixty-five-year-old Jenny Bruce of Dawson Springs, Kentucky, worked for the small school district for roughly four decades, then won election to the school board after she retired. Among the others who perished were a 2-month-old in Kentucky whose family tried to protect her by putting her in a car seat and a longtime florist in Tennessee who recently started a job as an airport security worker.