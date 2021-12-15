Ex-boarding school for Native children owning up to its past

By PETER SMITH

Associated Press

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (AP) — The Red Cloud Indian School in South Dakota has undertaken a reckoning with its troubled past. The Catholic institution located on the Pine Ridge Reservation was originally part of a network of boarding schools across North America where Native children were required to attend to assimilate them into the dominant white, English-speaking, Christian culture. The school is very different now. Lakota language, staffing and culture are central to its current mission. Still, it has a legacy that has alienated many. The school’s Truth and Healing process includes listening to former students’ stories, delving into archives and searching for unmarked graves.