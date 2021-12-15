German court rejects last appeals over neo-Nazi murder spree

BERLIN (AP) — A German federal court has rejected appeals in the case of a neo-Nazi convicted of supporting a group that carried out the country’s biggest killing spree targeting migrants since World War II. Wednesday’s decision concludes legal proceedings in a saga that shocked Germany. The Federal Court of Justice upheld the man’s 2018 conviction and 2½-year sentence for supporting a terrorist organization. It threw out appeals both from the defendant and from prosecutors who had objected to his acquittal on other charges including accessory to attempted murder.