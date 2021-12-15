Macron to defend his actions, eyes French presidential race

By SYLVIE CORBET

The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to defend his actions during his presidency in a long interview Wednesday on national television, in a bid to boost his popularity ahead of April’s presidential election. Macron, who is expected to seek a second term, has yet to formally declare his candidacy. He is under criticism from rivals in the race who say he is already campaigning and is using his presidential status to do so. The 43-year-old centrist president answered journalists’ questions in a long pre-recorded interview to be broadcast Wednesday evening at prime time. The program is expected to focus on domestic issues.