Man who abused 100 bodies in UK mortuaries sentenced to life

LONDON (AP) — A double murderer who sexually abused more than 100 corpses in hospital mortuaries has been sentenced to life in prison. David Fuller, 67, admitted during his trial last month that he murdered two women in separate attacks in 1987. Prosecutors said he had sexually assaulted the two women after killing them. Police searches of Fuller’s home in connection with the murders uncovered millions of images of sexual abuse, including video recordings of him abusing at least 102 bodies over 12 years at two hospitals in southeast England. Fuller filmed himself carrying out the attacks inside the now-closed Kent and Sussex Hospital and the Tunbridge Wells Hospital, where he had worked as an electrician since 1989. He evaded justice for decades and was arrested for murder in December 2020.