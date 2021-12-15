Telehealth helps in pandemic, concerns linger: AP-NORC poll

By TOM MURPHY and EMILY SWANSON

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most older Americans have had to use telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic and many were comfortable with it. But a new poll finds persistent concerns about issues like technology, care quality and patient privacy. The survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research also finds that comfort levels with remote care can vary depending on factors like age or race. Doctors, hospitals and other care providers had to abruptly switch to remote care as the pandemic unfolded in early 2020. Many patients followed their doctors online and have stayed connected that way as coronavirus cases ebbed and flowed.