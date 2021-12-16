Arrest in 2016 death of man in New Orleans to plan wedding

By KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A suspect has been identified and charged in the 2016 shooting death of a St. Louis man visiting New Orleans to plan his wedding. New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams announced the arrest Thursday of 44-year-old Ernest Weatherspoon in the death of Thomas Rolfes. The 25-year-old Rolfes had come to the city on a Mother’s Day weekend to scout wedding venues with his fiancée. He was found shot to death at an intersection after leaving a bar. Williams credited his staff, police and victim advocates with continuing to pursue the cold case until evidence led to charges and an arrest.