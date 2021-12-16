BEHIND THE LENS: Virus, vaccine, and some arresting images

By The Associated Press

Chronicling COVID for a second straight year, and this year’s vaccine saga, AP photographers found new ways of telling the story. They found striking images — like Amit Sharma’s image of a man running through funeral pyres of COVID-19 victims at a crematorium in India, as if fleeing death itself. Natacha Pisarenko in Argentina found her muse in a piece of clear plastic, the sort-of, kind-of touchpoint between an 86-year-old man and his daughter-in-law. Aaron Favila in the Philippines found it in little Kian Navales, holding a pillow that bears the image of his father, Arthur, who died of COVID. The boy misses going out for noodles with his dad.