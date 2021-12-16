German prosecutors close probe of racist shootings of 9

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have closed an investigation into a racist attack last year after finding no evidence that the gunman who killed nine people with immigrant backgrounds had any accomplices. The attacker, Tobias Rathjen, shot the victims in cafes and bars in the town of Hanau on Feb. 19, 2020, before killing his mother and then himself. Rathjen left behind a paranoid rant filled with conspiracy tropes and vitriol against migrants. Federal prosecutors said Thursday they have closed an investigation against persons unknown that they launched to determine whether anyone else was involved in or knew about the attack. The prosecutors said they questioned over 400 witnesses and reviewed hundreds of pieces of evidence.