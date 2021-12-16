Kosovo says it’s agreed to rent 300 prison cells to Denmark

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s Justice Ministry says it has struck a preliminary agreement to rent 300 prison cells to Denmark to help the Scandinavian country cope with its over-populated prison system. A ministry statement Thursday said the 10-year agreement would earn Kosovo 210 million euros ($236 million). It added that only “non dangerous inmates” would come to the small Balkan country from Denmark. It did not specify how the rented cells would be managed or by whom. Kosovo’s prisons are already close to capacity. The statement said that “Danish institutions have positively evaluated inmates’ treatment in Kosovo and our capacities.” The ministry said a letter of intent on the agreement will be signed next week with visiting Danish officials.