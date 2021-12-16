Myanmar hands over to India 5 insurgents caught along border

By WASBIR HUSSAIN

Associated Press

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Police in India say Myanmar has handed over five insurgents belonging to an Indian rebel group operating in the remote northeastern region bordering Myanmar. An air force aircraft flew the five from Myanmar to the Indian state of Manipur on Wednesday. Police say they belong to the People’s Liberation army fighting for secession from India in Manipur state since 1978. This is the second time Myanmar authorities have handed over insurgents to India in the past two years. Indian government forces are battling dozens of ethnic insurgent groups In the remote northeast. Their demands range from independent homelands to maximum autonomy within India. The rebels often cross over into neighboring Myanmar through a porous border.