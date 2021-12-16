Omicron is dominant in wastewater samples in Florida county

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Even though there have been no cases of clinical infection, the new omicron variant is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the Florida county that is home to the nation’s largest theme park resorts. That’s based on wastewater samples. Officials said Wednesday that the omicron variant has quickly surpassed the delta variant in collections taken from wastewater sampling sites in Orange County. It’s a different story when it comes to people seeking treatment for COVID-19, though. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said at a news conference Wednesday that those being hospitalized primarily have been infected with the delta variant.