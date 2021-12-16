Prince William reveals Xmas favorites in interview with kids

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince William has revealed some of his Christmas favorites in response to questions from children receiving cancer treatment at a London hospital. William told young patients at the Royal Marsden that he loves the film “Elf’’ starring Will Ferrell, his favorite Christmas tune is “Feliz Navidad,’’ and that he loves Brussels sprouts with his turkey, roast potatoes and sausage. During a session recorded by the hospital’s in-house radio station earlier this month, one child asked whether he had a Lamborghini sports car. William answered: “I would love to have a Lamborghini – a big, bright yellow Lamborghini.” The 39-year-old prince added that “I’m going to have to save up for one of those when I get older.”