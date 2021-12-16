Prosecutors: Police mishandled banquet hall investigation

MIAMI (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped the case against one of the suspects in a deadly mass shooting at a Miami-Dade County banquet hall because detectives improperly obtained a confession after he asked for an attorney. The state attorney’s office announced Wednesday that 20-year-old Warneric Buckner won’t face first-degree murder and attempted murder charges in the May 30 shooting at El Mula Banquet Hall. Buckner was believed to be one of the three masked men who fired shots into the crowd gathered for a rap concert, killing three people. He was arrested in October and offered a confession. Prosecutors said they discovered he “initially invoked his right to counsel” but detectives continued the interrogation.