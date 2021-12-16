Turkish lira dips to new low after another interest rate cut

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s Central Bank again cut interest rates despite soaring consumer prices that are making it difficult for people to buy food and other basic goods. The move Thursday sent the country’s currency to record lows against the U.S. dollar. The bank says it’s cutting a key rate from 15% to 14%, though inflation is running at 21%. It’s in line with the policies of President President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has been pressing for low borrowing costs to boost growth, exports and investments. Contrary to traditional economic theory, Erdogan argues that high interest rates cause inflation. The Turkish lira is trading at a historic low of 15.60 against the dollar.