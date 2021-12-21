Idaho suspect in killing case now faces cannibalism charge

SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man accused in the September killing of a man has been charged with the additional crime of cannibalism. Authorities in court documents said the suspect believed he could “cure his brain” by eating some of the victim. The Bonner County Daily Bee newspaper reports the new charge was filed last week by a prosecutor against suspect James David Russell. He already faced a first-degree murder charge in the killing of David Flaget. Russell in October was found unfit to stand trial pending further review. The public defender’s office representing Russell did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.