Bustling bars, surging business: Dubai sees a post-vax boom

By ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The globalized city-state of Dubai appears to be in the midst of a boom season. It’s a surge in growth spurred on by one of the world’s highest vaccination rates and government moves to de-escalate tensions with regional rivals and lure foreign businesses. Maskless debauchery is returning to dance floors. Brunch-goers are drinking with abandon. Home-buyers are flooding the market. Tourists are snapping up hotel suites. Expat millionaires are moving to the emirate. Coronavirus infections remain below past peaks. Mass vaccination has left Dubai feeling like it’s off the hook — even as the threat of omicron looms.