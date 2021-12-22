‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ actor Sally Ann Howes dies at 91

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sally Ann Howes, who started as a child actor before she later starred in the 1968 film “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” with Dick Van Dyke, has died. She was 91. Her son Andrew Hart Adler confirmed the death of his mother in an interview with the Press Association on Wednesday. Her nephew, Toby Howes, said on Twitter she died peacefully in her sleep. The cause of Howes’ death has not been released. The New York Times reported she died in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Sunday. The English actor began her career on the big screen at the age of 12.