Draghi says he’s done his job, as he eyes Italian presidency

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi says his government has accomplished most of what it set out do in fighting the pandemic and restoring economic growth. His words are a first signal of his willingness to run for the Italian presidency and return the running of the government back to political parties. Italian media have been speculating for weeks about Draghi’s possible presidential ambitions. That’s because the seven-year mandate of President Sergio Mattarella expires in February and the broad-based support that Draghi had enjoyed from Italy’s fractious political parties as premier has begun to erode.