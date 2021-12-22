Pope meets Afghan family relocated to Italy for child’s care

By ALESSANDRA TARANTINO and NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has met with an Afghan family he met during a visit this month to a refugee camp in Greece and helped resettle to Italy because the youngest child needs medical care. Francis greeted the family at the end of his general audience Wednesday. During the audience he once again urged European countries to share the responsibility of welcoming in migrants. He said: “All you need to do is open a door. The door of the heart. Let’s not miss doing it this Christmas.”