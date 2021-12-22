US designates 3 men in Brazil as affiliated with al-Qaida

By MARCELO SILVA DE SOUSA

Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The U.S. Treasury has designated three men in Brail as being affiliated with al-Qaida and having given support to the terrorist group. It said Wednesday that the action targets the international financing of al-Qaida. The Treasury says two of the men own furniture stores in the Sao Paulo metropolitan area and charges both gave technological or financial support to al-Qaida. U.S. officials link the two men to a third man described as al-Qaida’s contact in Brazil. Brazil’s federal police force has declined to comment on the U.S. statement, and says it also does not comment on whether investigations might be in progress