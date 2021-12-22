US Rep. Scanlon carjacked in Philadelphia park, uninjured

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon was carjacked at gunpoint by two men in a south Philadelphia park but wasn’t injured, police and her office said. Police said Scanlon, D-Pa., was walking to her parked vehicle after a meeting in FDR park shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday when two armed men demanded her keys. Scanlon’s office said she was “physically unharmed. WPVI-TV reported that the congresswoman’s personal and government cellphones were inside along with her purse and identification. The FBI is taking the lead in the investigation. Mayor Jim Kenney said he was “appalled to learn of this violent crime.”