Explosions kill several in northeast Nigeria, witnesses say

By HARUNA UMAR

Associated Press

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Witnesses say explosions have killed several people in northeast Nigeria ahead of a visit by President Muhammadu Buhari. The attacks took place in Maiduguri, the city where Islamic militants first launched an insurgency against the government more than a decade ago. Nigerian authorities did not release a casualty toll, though witnesses told The Associated Press that several civilians had died including a teenage girl. While there was no immediate claim of responsibility, suspicion fell on the Islamic State West Africa Province, also known as ISWAP. Shortly after the explosions rattled the city, Buhari arrived to meet with the nation’s security heads and government officials.