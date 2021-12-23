Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 10:38 AM

Germany: Call from drunk man leads police to Nazi ‘altar’

KTVZ

BERLIN (AP) — Police in eastern Germany say a call from an intoxicated man has led them to a stash of weapons and an altar-like collection of Nazi memorabilia including pictures of Adolf Hitler. Officers went to the 53-year-old man’s apartment in Limbach-Oberfrohna on Tuesday night after he called police asking for help and leaving a “confused impression.” They found a collection including knives and bullets and an “altar-like decoration” of objects in the living room, with pictures and symbols from the Nazi era including those of Hitler. The incident was made public Thursday.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content