Jason Bateman named Hasty Pudding’s Man of the Year

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Jason Bateman has been named the 2022 Man of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals. The theater troupe announced Thursday that Bateman, an actor, producer and director on the Netflix series “Ozark,” who also played a starring role in “Arrested Development,” will be given his pudding pot at a roast on Feb. 3. He is the first recipient of the award since Ben Platt in 2020. The award was not given out this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Past recipients include Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro and Samuel L. Jackson. The group’s 2022 Woman of the Year has not been announced yet.