US Rep. Cawthorn, wife seek divorce after a year of marriage

WASHINGTON (AP) — North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn and his wife, Cristina Bayardelle, are divorcing after about a year of marriage and a statement from Cawthorn cites the difficulty of “balancing the enormity” of transitioning to a congressman’s life. While they agreed he should run, Cawthorn says their lives changed overnight after his election. News outlets report the couple married in April on the anniversary of a 2014 crash that left him partially paralyzed, months after they were legally wed in December 2020. Bayardelle told WJZY-TV she didn’t plan on the effect his political career would have on their relationship, but she says there’s no ill will.