Defense secretary taking more authority for use of DC Guard

By ROBERT BURNS

AP National Security Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says it’s streamlined the approval process for urgent use of National Guard forces in the District of Columbia. The announcement Thursday comes after months of study in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Pentagon says the changes give the defense secretary sole authority to approve requests that would involve D.C. National Guard personnel participating in civil law enforcement or that would require their deployment within 48 hours. After the riot, the Pentagon came under criticism by some for a slow response to requests for Guard assistance. But an inspector general review concluded that senior defense officials had acted appropriately before and during the riot.