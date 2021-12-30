Illinois police seek 2 in killing of 1 cop, wounding of 2nd

BRADLEY, Ill. (AP) — Authorities are searching for two people believed to have been involved in the fatal shooting of one police officer and wounding of another at a northern Illinois hotel. The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that two Bradley police officers were shot late Wednesday while speaking to people in a room at a Comfort Inn. The Bradley Police Department says the officers were taken to nearby hospitals, where one died and the other was listed in critical condition. An arrest warrant was issued for 25-year-old Darius D. Sullivan, and the sheriff’s office says he should be considered armed. Police say they are also searching a person of interest in the case, but they haven’t released that person’s name.