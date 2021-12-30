Iran state TV says Tehran launches rocket into space

By NASSER KARIMI

Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state television says Tehran has conducted a rocket launch that saw a satellite carrier bearing three devices head into space, though it’s unclear if any object entered orbit around the Earth. The state TV report Thursday did not say when the launch was conducted or what devices the carrier brought with it. However, the launch comes amid ongoing negotiations in Vienna over Iran’s tattered nuclear deal. Previous launches have drawn rebukes from the United States.