Navy needs more time to flush Pearl Harbor drinking water

HONOLULU (AP) — Military officials tell Hawaii lawmakers that they need more time to flush jet fuel from their Pearl Harbor water system. Navy leaders addressed state lawmakers Wednesday, saying they hope to finish flushing the Navy’s system by the end of January. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the Navy said in early December that they would be able to do the work in a matter of weeks. The Navy says some of the 4,000 military families who have been displaced from their homes could begin returning by the end of next week. The Navy said it will test 10% of homes, which some lawmakers questioned.