Satellite images show smoldering wreckage at Syria port

BEIRUT (AP) — Satellite images taken this week over the port of Latakia show the smoldering wreckage after an Israeli missile strike, hours after firefighters contained a massive blaze. The raid launched from the Mediterranean Sea on Tuesday was among biggest launched by Israel into Syria, igniting a fire in the container terminal that raged for hours and caused significant material damage in the vicinity. Satellite photos obtained by The Associated Press from Planet Labs PBC showed heavy smog over the container terminal Wednesday likely from the struck container still smoking. The images suggest it was a high precision strike that appeared to hit one container.